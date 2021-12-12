Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 6,445 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 569.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

