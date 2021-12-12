Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $27,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.49 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.