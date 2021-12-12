Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

