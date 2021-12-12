Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
