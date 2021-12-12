Ink Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $440,089.72 and $6,673.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.60 or 0.08103546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.60 or 0.99696939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

