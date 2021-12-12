Insider Buying: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Buys $32,081.12 in Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,671.46.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

