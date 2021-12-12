Insider Buying: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CEO Purchases $99,445.50 in Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $6.90 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.