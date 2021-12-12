Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Buys 178,734 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 69,500 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,371,930.00.

Shares of LAZY opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $235.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 320.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 812.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at $3,326,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

