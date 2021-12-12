Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Purchases $24,831.90 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,831.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LMB stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

