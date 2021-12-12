Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Purchases $24,831.90 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,831.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
LMB stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.09.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
