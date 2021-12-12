Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Acquires $10,465.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clinton Tyler Stafford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 1,430 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,850.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.89 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $366.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Primis Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Primis Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Primis Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Primis Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

