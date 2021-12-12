Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $1,610,200.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APP stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

