Insider Selling: Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Sells $21,120.00 in Stock

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CASS opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $589.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.