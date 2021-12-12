Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $344,000.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CMG opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,769.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,724.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

