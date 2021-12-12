Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells $20,299.74 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 193 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $20,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ETR opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
