Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells $20,299.74 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 193 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $20,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

