Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $202.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

