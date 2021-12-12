Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 3,686 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56.

On Thursday, October 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34.

NYSE LC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

