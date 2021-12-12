Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $307,200.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLXS stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

