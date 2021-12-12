Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells 65,600 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,843,334.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

