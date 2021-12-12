Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells 13,332 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SNEX stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

