Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $901,362.42 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nelson John Squires III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $125.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

