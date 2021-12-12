Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $901,362.42 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nelson John Squires III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27.
Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $125.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
