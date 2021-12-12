Insider Selling: Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,053,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Xperi by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Xperi by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

