Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

