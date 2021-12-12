Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $80.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

