Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.36 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $55.70 and a 1 year high of $98.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

