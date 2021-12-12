Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

IFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 202.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

