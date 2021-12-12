International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

