Internet of People (IOP) Achieves Market Cap of $44,292.22

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 66.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

