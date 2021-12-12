Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $344.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

