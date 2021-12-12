Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSET. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

