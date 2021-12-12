Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Hooker Furniture worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 218,253 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

