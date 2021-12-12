Invesco Ltd. Has $749,000 Stock Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of Elevate Credit worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $2,844,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $829,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 804.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 123,945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 114.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.37. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.