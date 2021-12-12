Invesco Ltd. Has $780,000 Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 143,489 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MCFT opened at $27.46 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $520.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.