Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 99,980.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 67.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 137.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

