Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

