Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Stake Increased by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 123.03% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 553,141 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6,776.1% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 204,165 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $23,010,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,012.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.77. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

