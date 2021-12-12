Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the typical volume of 437 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.