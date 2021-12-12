Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of CSR opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $111.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

