Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NVTA stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.