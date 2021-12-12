ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.38). ION Geophysical posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

IO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th.

IO stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of ION Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,579,057.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

