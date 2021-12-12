Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $392,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 302,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

