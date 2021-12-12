IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $118,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $166.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

