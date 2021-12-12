iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.740 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

