Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post sales of $109.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $406.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $406.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $449.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $985,169. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 1,807,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,162. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

