iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is US Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI opened at $128.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $133.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.