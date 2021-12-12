iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

