iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

