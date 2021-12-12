iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

