iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

