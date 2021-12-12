iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.91 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

