iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,906,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $981,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,673,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,974,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

