iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Position Lowered by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 856,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,796,000 after buying an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

