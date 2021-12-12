iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

